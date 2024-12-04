PCMC launches GIS-based road asset management system 

In a unique initiative, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched the GIS-based Road Asset Management System (RAMS) to overhaul the city’s road maintenance and management process. Furthermore, road maintenance has often been dictated by subjective demands rather than measurable criteria, resulting in unequal distribution of resources. (HT PHOTO)

The initiative addresses critical challenges that have plagued urban road management for years, including the absence of centralised data, inefficient resource allocation, and ad-hoc repair decisions.

Fringe areas were frequently neglected while repeated maintenance was carried out in certain well-maintained zones, leading to waste of expenditures and poor services.

According to the officials, the RAMS project introduces a technology-driven solution to these problems by creating a centralised GIS platform that provides detailed and real-time data on roads and related infrastructure. This includes road conditions, maintenance history, and asset details such as utility poles, streetlights, and signage. The system leverages advanced tools like GPS-enabled vehicles equipped with high-resolution cameras to collect data and assess road conditions,’ said the official in their statement issued on Wednesday.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC, municipal commissioner, said, “The GIS-based RAMS enables us to adopt a scientific approach to road management, ensuring that resources are utilised efficiently, and maintenance is carried out equitably across the city. The project focuses on preventive maintenance by identifying potential issues before they escalate into major problems, thereby reducing long-term repair costs. It also includes post-monsoon surveys to assess road conditions and plan budgets effectively. By linking RAMS with PCMC’s Work Management System (WMS), redundancy in repairs will be eliminated, ensuring a more streamlined and accountable process.”

Makarand Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said, “RAMS is not just a maintenance tool; it is a strategic investment in the future of Pimpri Chinchwad. By shifting from reactive to preventive maintenance, we are improving road longevity, optimizing resources, and delivering better infrastructure for our citizens.”