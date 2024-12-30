PCMC project of solid waste transfer stations hits a roadblock

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) faces objection from residents in acquiring land for its solid waste transfer stations planned across the city. The civic body has proposed a ₹46-crore project to set up 16 stations. The PCMC’s plan to set up the stations in areas like Pimpri, Akurdi, Nigdi and Chinchwad could not kick off as residents expressed concerns over the proximity of these facilities to residential neighbourhoods. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The solid waste transfer stations serve as hubs where waste collected in small vehicles is transferred to big garbage compactors before it is transported to the Moshi garbage depot. The PCMC’s plan to set up the stations in areas like Pimpri, Akurdi, Nigdi and Chinchwad could not kick off as residents expressed concerns over the proximity of these facilities to residential neighbourhoods.

Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer (environment), PCMC, said, “The stations are designed using advanced technology to ensure it does not affect neighbourhood and eliminate the transfer of waste in the open.”

Despite public opposition, PCMC has constructed three stations in Gawalimatha, Kalewadi, and Kasarwadi and work is on to set up the facility in Sangvi and Kiwale.

According to a civic official, the estimated construction and machinery cost of each station is ₹2 crore.