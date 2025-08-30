PCMC receives over 350 responses for participatory budget 2025–26

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) participatory budget 2025–26, launched on August 15, has already received over 350 responses from citizens, said officials on Friday. PCMC has reserved an amount equivalent to 10% of its property tax collections from each zone for projects chosen through public participation. In 2024–25, over ₹ 136.98 crore was allocated to 499 works based on citizen suggestions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Residents from eight zones have begun submitting proposals for roads, parks, footpaths, water supply, and other civic works.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, said, “We are seeing good response from citizens, and I urge many more to register their proposals.”

Citizens can directly register their responses on: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8TBZRH

The window for proposal submissions will remain open until September 15.