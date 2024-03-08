PCMC refused permission for river rejuvenation project

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has refused permission to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the river rejuvenation project. The civic body had submitted a proposal to carry out rejuvenation of the Pavana, Mula and Indrayani rivers but the SEIAA has denied permission for the same, and asked the PCMC to resubmit the proposal after getting permission from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), officials said on Monday. The PCMC is likely to spend ₹ 3,200 crore on the rejuvenation of these three rivers, officials said. (HT FILE)

Following the state government’s directions, the PCMC last year decided to render the three rivers – Pavana, Indrayani and Mula – flowing through its jurisdiction pollution-free. The civic body submitted the proposal for the river rejuvenation project to the SEIAA, seeking environmental clearance which was turned down. The PCMC is likely to spend ₹3,200 crore on the rejuvenation of these three rivers, officials said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, joint city engineer and head, PCMC environment department, said that significant hydraulic and hydrology study of these rivers has been carried out by the CWPRS. “During the study, the entire project and rivers were assessed thoroughly. However, the SEIAA has asked us to submit a detailed report of the hydraulic and hydrology study,” Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni further informed that as per the directions of the SEIAA, the application will be resubmitted for approval of the river rejuvenation project. Once permission is received, a work order will be issued in the next two weeks to start the work. “All compliances carried out by us will be submitted this time. Details such as potential impact on river flooding, parking, landscaping, methods for treating water, planting native trees and some artificial construction for flood control will be submitted amongst others,” he said.