PCMC seeks compensation for land demanded by Maha-Metro

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sent a letter to the urban development department of the state government requesting compensation for the land newly demanded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) for the PCMC to Nigdi elevated metro extension of the Pune Metro. In the letter, the PCMC has referred to rent policy guidelines for determining the compensation. PCMC has written to urban development department requesting compensation for the land demanded by Maha-Metro for PCMC to Nigdi elevated metro extension. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Pune Metro runs for over 7.5 km from Dapodi to Pimpri in the PCMC limit. The PCMC has contributed ₹287.7 crore to the Maha-Metro for this project. The Maha Metro has now started work to erect the first pillar. The Pune Metro needs from the PCMC 15 sites totalling an area of 4,884 square metres for this route.

The state government has decided to allow the Pune Metro to use PCMC land for commercial purposes without any conditions. This is to increase non-ticket income and make the metro more financially stable. The urban development department has instructed the municipal corporation to give ten prominent sites to the Pune Metro. However, the municipal corporation’s land department has said that these sites cannot be given for free permanently. The civic land department has sent a letter to the state government saying that if land is required, compensation for the same needs to be paid.

Paying heed to the demand, the PCMC land and estate department on Tuesday sent a letter to the urban development department requesting compensation for the land while handing it over to the Maha-Metro on a permanent basis. As mentioned in the rent policy, the PCMC will charge rent on a 30-year basis on the ready reckoner rates of that land.

Avinash Shinde, assistant commissioner of the lands and estate department, said, “The state government asked the PCMC for its input on permanently handing over the land to the Maha-Metro. We sent a letter citing the PCMC’s rent policy clauses for leasing or transferring land to any entity, including citizens and NGOs. The state government will now make the final decision.”

In 2018, PCMC had leased 10 key locations in the twin-city to the Pune Metro for 30 years for parking and other works. However, the Maha-Metro and state government are now focused on using these municipal spaces to make the metro project financially viable. The government believes it is essential to use these spaces for commercial development to raise funds. However, the PCMC has leased the sites for 30 years.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “The state government provides us with land for stations, staircases, and parking. Previously, we received land from the PCMC for these purposes on a 30-year lease with book adjustment.”

Hemant Sonawane, executive director – public relations and administration, Maha-Metro, said, “We have requested land from the PCMC for staircases for the PCMC to Nigdi metro extension. Previously, we got land for metro stations, staircases, and parking on a 30-year lease.”