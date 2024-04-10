PCMC shuts down eleven illegal RMC plants

The environment department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has closed 11 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants operating sans permission from the civic body and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). All these plants were allegedly found operating without any pollution compliance, causing air and noise pollution the officials said. A senior officer from PCMC, on anonymity, said the complaints were received on the SARATHI portal and even written complaints and the squad from the environmental department visited these plants. (HT PHOTO)

The action was taken last week on these plants located in Tathawade, Punawale, Kiwale and Moshi within the PCMC jurisdiction. The plants were operating for a long time without the knowledge of PCMC and MPCB. The civic body had received several complaints from citizens against these plants, following which the civic officials visited these plants and found them operating illegally without any permission.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A senior officer from PCMC, on anonymity, said the complaints were received on the SARATHI portal and even written complaints and the squad from the environmental department visited these plants.

“It was shocking to discover all these plants were operating without any permission of PCMC or MPCB. They were immediately issued closure notice and shut down,” the official said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head of the Environment Department, PCMC, said, “These RMCs plants were operating illegally and on top of that there was a gross violation of pollution norms. There were no measures taken by the owners of these plants to prevent air and noise pollution. The citizens living in the vicinity complained of health issues given the air pollution caused by the plants,” he said.

Kulkarni added, “We have also informed the MPCB about these plants operating illegally without any compliance. We have taken action as per the provisions of section 376 A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949. The plants cannot be started unless they complete the environmental compliance and get the required permission from authorities.”

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune region, said the pollution control board has started a massive drive against the RMC plants and stone crushing plants (SCP).

“The drive is ongoing, and action has been taken against several RMC and SCP plants operating illegally or violating pollution control norms,” Andhale said.