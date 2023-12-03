PCMC starts survey to construct underpass for pedestrians near Tata Motors in Nigdi

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) from Monday will start a survey on Nigdi-Bhosari road to construct an underpass or overbridge near Tata Motors. PCMC officials held a meeting with JNM members and citizens on Friday (December 1) to discuss the issue. (HT PHOTO)

Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh (JNM), citizens’ forum from Pimpri-Chinchwad, had written to the PCMC demanding to construct an underpass in front of Tata Motors on Nigdi Bhosari road.

Citizens alleged the spot has become an accident-prone zone leading to frequent mishaps.

HT highlighted the issue on November 26 about the hardship faced by pedestrians and the high risk of accidents in the absence of an underpass in a news article titled, ‘Citizens demand underpass near Tata Motors near Nigdi’. Taking the cognizance of reports the authorities swung into action.

PCMC officials held a meeting with JNM members and citizens on Friday (December 1) to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, it was decided to initially conduct a survey to find an appropriate solution to the problem. The civic body is in the process of making a budget allocation for the underpass/overbridge.

Nitin Yadav, president of the forum, said, during the meeting, we showed all photos and videos of the location and how the pedestrians struggle to find a way between the overspeeding vehicles to cross the road. “The officials have agreed to make arrangements so that the pedestrians can safely cross the road. The construction of the underpass will help in hassle-free vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement,” he said.

Makrand Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said, the survey will be conducted on Nigdi-Bhosari road to understand the area and traffic volume on the road.

“We have also issued orders to make a budget allocation for the project. We will see what alternative options can be made available for pedestrians to use. An over bridge or underpass will be constructed if there is no other option,” he said.

“We also have to work out the total cost of the project. The traffic movement in the area will also be studied for making alternative arrangements when the construction work starts,” Nikam said.