PCMC takes advance possession of over 20% of land for developing 50km of roads

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday began a special drive to gain advance possession of land for developing roads in different parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The civic body took possession of over 20% of the land required for developing 50 km of roads in a single day, officials said on Wednesday. Considering the rising population in its jurisdiction and the increasing number of vehicles, the PCMC has decided to develop 50 km of roads. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Considering the rising population in its jurisdiction and the increasing number of vehicles, the PCMC has decided to develop 50 km of roads. A total 11 roads of over 50 km will be developed in areas such as Wakad, Tathawade, Punawale, Ravet, Mamurdi, Kiwale and Talawade among others. The 11 roads to be developed are 12 metres, 18 metres, 24 metres, and 30 metres in width, officials said.

The special drive – aimed at speeding up the development process – began on Tuesday at around 10.30 am and till 6 pm, over 20% of the land had been taken into possession. Landowners who were unable to remain present during the drive were called to the PCMC office on Wednesday, officials said.

Prasad Gaikwad, director, town planning department of PCMC, said that a similar drive had been conducted in the past which received great response. “For the service road along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, we have been able to acquire over 80% of the land. During the drive, the landowners ready to give possession of their land were provided floor space index (FSI) or transfer of development rights (TDR) in exchange for their land,” he said.

“In multiple locations, the landowners have agreed to handover the possession of land to the PCMC. In the next couple of days, a large portion of land is likely to be acquired for the roads,” Gaikwad said.