PCMC to increase bed capacity to 100 at upcoming Thergaon cancer hospital

PUNE Based on the advice of an expert panel, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has revised its original proposal and will now build a cancer hospital at Thergaon, boosting its capacity from 60 to 100 beds.

The decision to expand the capacity was made to prevent a potential shortage of beds for the surgery department. The old tender for the 60-bed hospital has been cancelled, and a new tender has been floated, said officials.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, that currently there is not a single cancer facility in the twin city and due to this large number of cancer patients are likely to visit the facility once it’s operational.

“Beds are required to be kept reserved for different departments. During the assessment the committee found that soon the hospital will face a shortage of beds in the surgery department,” said Dr Gophane, who is also a member of the expert panel committee.

The hospital will have state-of-the-art oncology facilities, radiation therapy units, surgical departments, and advanced diagnostic facilities. It will be developed on a design-build, finance, operate, transfer model with four-level parking and will be run on public private partnership model for 30 years. The hospital will be developed in a 34,868 square feet area located at Thergaon. The civic body will provide land to the private player.

Dr Gophane, said, increasing the bed capacity is necessary to meet the potential and current growing demand for cancer treatment in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

“The treatment charges at the hospital will be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). If the patient is not eligible for the scheme the treatment will be provided as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates which makes it accessible to all income groups,” he added.

The facility will cater to patients suffering from various types of cancer like—breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and cervical cancer amongst others.