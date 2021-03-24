Home / Cities / Pune News / PCMC to reopen jumbo Covid care unit
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will re-open the Jumbo Covid care unit at the Annasaheb Magar stadium
By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The 816-jumbo bed facility at the Magar Stadium will now be restarted from Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Given the surge in Covid cases, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will re-open the Jumbo Covid care unit at the Annasaheb Magar stadium, from Sunday.

As of Monday, PCMC has 11,225 active cases.

Currently, Covid patients are admitted to the Covid care centre at the auto cluster at Balnagri; to the Yashwantro Chavan Memorial hospital; the Jijamata hospital, Pimpri; and the Bhosari Hospital.

“Looking at the surge, we have decided to restart the 816-bed Jumbo Covid facility. It will start in four days’ time,” said Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner.

The jumbo facility at the Magar stadium began on September 1, 2020, and closed on January 1, 2021.

In its first phase it was operated by

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

“PCMC will now rent this facility to a private firm which will be decided in due course. All the facilities at the Jumbo hospital are in working condition,” added Patil.

Weekend curfew in PCMC?

PCMC mayor Usha Dhore had suggested a weekend curfew to curb the rising Covid cases, but it has not been approved by the administration.

“People should not take the current surge lightly. If negligence continues then we have to take strict action,” said Dhore.

