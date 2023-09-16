PCMC to set up 850-bed multispeciality hospital

The twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad will soon get an 850-bed multispeciality hospital in Moshi. The work to develop the facility will be given to Vascon Engineers Ltd, who was the lowest bidder for the project. The approval to allot the tender will be done during the next Standing committee meeting, said the officials.

The new hospital will be an eight-story structure on 15 acres of land in Moshi (SOURCED)

The new hospital will be an eight-story structure on 15 acres of land in Moshi. The project will cost around 420 crore, including Goods and Services Tax (GST). The hospital will initially have 650 beds, with an additional 200 beds to be built later. On the ground level, there will be an Out Patients Department (OPD) and a General Medicine department. ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Paediatrics, Radiology, Psychology, and other specialties will be included.

The facility will also have a daycare centre, sonography centre, blood bank, dialysis, lab assistance, and an intensive care unit (ICU).

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) floated a tender for the hospital on April 25 this year. The civic body received six proposals expressing interest to carry out the project. Out of these, three proposals were rejected, and the remaining three proposals were accepted. Out of them, the lowest amount quoted was by Vascon Engineers Ltd. following which it has been decided to allot the work to the lowest bidder. The final approval to this contractor will be given in the next Standing Committee meeting scheduled on September 26, the officials said.

Local MLA Mahesh Landge last year had moved a proposal before the state government seeking the construction of a public hospital in the Moshi area to cater to villages in and around Moshi.

Rajesh Deshmukh, the district collector of Pune cleared the 15-acre plot of land for the project in October of last year.

The land was earmarked for cattle grazing and was later transferred from district administration to the PCMC for the hospital project.

“The project will help thousands of patients who had to depend on other private hospitals or travel to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH). The YCMH is already crowded and running at full capacity. The population in the twin cities has increased significantly and there is a need for more hospitals. Due to this, we decided to set up a new hospital for the public which will also offer multiple services,” MLA Landge said.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC Commissioner, said that once the project is approved by the standing committee, it will be completed as a priority.

“The proposed hospital will cater to thousands of patients from the eastern part of the city. The PCMC-run YCMH is running at full capacity and there is no hope for its expansion. Due to this, it was decided to start a new facility. The most significant facility at the hospital will be the dedicated Oncology department,” he said.