PCMC to start programme for early identification of mental health problems in children

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will start a five-year-long programme for early identification and intervention of mental health issues, impairments, and developmental variations in children.

The ‘Early Identification and Early Intervention’ programme will be implemented in February in PCMC-run hospitals and 210 pre-schools in the city.

Children aged between 0 to 6 years will be included in the programme for five years. The children will be screened and evaluated for mental health issues like dyslexia, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual impairment, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other physical impairments.

Ajay Charthankar, head, social development department, PCMC, said, that children identified with any impairment will be provided therapy, treatment, surgery and disability aids by the civic body.

“Teachers will be trained by experts to identify early signs in students for attachment issues, school refusal, communication issues, anxiety patterns, intellectual disability and learning disabilities amongst others. The parents of the children will be also counselled and trained for acceptance of their children in special needs and the required care,” he said.

The PCMC will strengthen its prenatal screening programme at its Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and Maternity Home for early identification of impairment in children during prenatal checkups and post-delivery.

The help of experts from the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) will be taken for the programme. The children identified during the programme will be enrolled on the various schemes available for the welfare of children with special needs, said officials.

“Children will be provided therapy for their physical, emotional and intellectual growth. All therapies and medical care required for the overall growth of children with special needs will be provided under one roof,” he said.

Singh further said that the purpose of an early identification programme is also to determine which children have developmental difficulties that may become obstacles to their learning or may place the children at risk.

“Awareness activities will be undertaken for early identification and intervention of impairments and their importance in the public,” he added.