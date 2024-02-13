PCMC warns medical fraternity to follow Biomedical Waste Rules 2016 else face action

After finding that clinics and private doctors in the twin city are disposing of biomedical waste along with regular waste, posing serious health hazards for citizens, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has warned the medical fraternity to abide by the mandatory Biomedical Waste Rules 2016 or face action. The Biomedical Waste Rules 2016 apply to all individuals who generate, collect, receive, store, transport, treat, dispose or handle biomedical waste in any form. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The issue was also discussed by PCMC officials during a workshop conducted on Sunday for private doctors and hospitals of Pimpri-Chinchwad, wherein health officials enlightened private practitioners about the scientific disposal of biomedical waste and the regulations that must be followed.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The PCMC has 617 hospitals and 1,456 clinics registered under the Nursing Home Act. However, the health department regularly finds surgical blades, bandages, syringes, needles and blood-soaked cotton mixed in the regular waste.

Dr Abhay Chandra Dadewar, additional health officer, PCMC, said that many clinics claim that they are unaware of the norms related to biomedical waste and believe that these are not applicable to them. “During the session, we explained to them about the hazards of biomedical waste and how these can be prevented. The PCMC has the power to take action against individuals and establishments violating the Biomedical Waste Rules 2016,” he said.

Another senior officer from the PCMC said that many clinics flout environmental norms and indulge in unscientific disposal which poses serious health hazards for citizens. “In the past, action was taken against such individuals and establishments. Illegal dumping of biomedical waste along with regular waste has been observed in the open (grounds, near rivers and bridges),” the official said.

The Biomedical Waste Rules 2016 apply to all individuals who generate, collect, receive, store, transport, treat, dispose or handle biomedical waste in any form. Along with hospitals and nursing homes, the rules apply to clinics, dispensaries, veterinary institutions, pathological laboratories, blood banks, blood donation camps, research institutions and vaccination camps that also generate biomedical waste.

Dr Sushil Mutiyan, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that the workshop held on Sunday created awareness in the community. However, hardly any clinics generate biomedical waste, he said. “If the waste is generated, the rules are applicable but the civic body should give us a solution for what can be done if a clinic generates biomedical waste only for a few days in a month,” he added.