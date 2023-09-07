PCMC to Nigdi metro route gets PIB nod

While the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (elevated) metro route has got the green signal from the Public Investment Board (PIB), the Swargate to Katraj (underground) metro route is under scrutiny by the PIB and will take longer to be approved. The estimated cost of the PCMC to Nigdi elevated metro route is ₹910 crore whereas that of the Swargate to Katraj underground metro route is ₹3,663 crore. The estimated cost of the PCMC to Nigdi elevated metro route is ₹ 910 crore (HT FILE PHOTO)

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, told the Hindustan Times, “Last week, we made a presentation to the PIB on the PCMC to Nigdi extended metro route. The PIB will now issue minutes and recommend it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The MoHUA will then issue notification. The process is in the final stage.”

About the Swargate to Katraj metro route, Hardikar said, “We have submitted a proposal to the MoHUA, which is scrutinising it. Thereafter, it will be sent to the PIB. As the estimated cost is higher, the proposal will be put up in the union cabinet for final approval.”

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro plans to complete the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch in a couple of months. Simultaneously, the Civil Court to Swargate stretch is in its final stage, and is expected to be completed in December. Hemant Sonawane, executive director of Maha-Metro, said that by the end of the year, both extensions are expected to be fully operational.