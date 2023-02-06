Pedestrian killed in road accident in Pune

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding car in Yerawada on Sunday, said police officials.

The victim, Prakashchandra Laxmanrao Telang (73), a retired navy personnel, was crossing the road near Save On medical, when he was hit by the speeding car, said officials.

“The driver was over speeding and did not see the pedestrian and hit him. He suffered grievous injuries and later died,” said an official.

The accused has been identified as Yashtika Rai, a businesswoman. According to police they have served her a notice to be present in front of them for further investigation.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Pradnya Telang (33) resident of Shastrinagar, Yerawada and daughter-in-law of the victim.