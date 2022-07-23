People living in wadas not keen on taking tenancy certificate

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 300 applications for tenancy certificates in the last two years, however, many tenants are living in rented accommodation, but have not shown interest in registering themselves for the certificates.

A tenancy certificate is an important document for the tenant as it gives them legal authority to stay in a rented house.

PMC has served notice to 478 wadas of which 28 are demolished by the civic body. Till now 313 wadas were vacated by PMC officials for repair work.

According to PMC, many people who are staying in old wadas are reluctant to get tenancy certificates. The number of tenants keeps on changing every month, civic bodies don’t have data on how many tenants are living in the city.

“Tenancy certificate acts as proof and if any untoward incident happens to the structure and someone loses their life then this certificate becomes helpful to get details of the person. Even if any wada collapses then the certificate stands as proof that the tenant was living at that place,” said an official from the PMC building permission department requesting anonymity.

In June this year, Pune has seen five incidents where a portion of wadas collapsed, however, no casualties were reported.

“Once the tenant fills an application for a certificate, officials from PMC visit the property to verify details like how many people are staying and also note down the size of the house. The tenant should apply for a tenancy certificate, especially people who are living in wadas,” said Sudhir Kadam, acting superintendent engineer building department), PMC.

Documents required to get tenancy certificate

*Rent receipt, rent agreement, ration card, tax receipt, light bill