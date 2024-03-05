Pet clinics and veterinary hospitals reluctant to get registered with PMC

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started registration of pet clinics and veterinary hospitals operating in Pune city to come up with a policy to register and monitor such facilities. However, veterinary doctors in the city are reluctant to share their details with the civic body, the officials said. Pet clinics, veterinary doctors are reluctant to share their details with PMC, officials said. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The monitoring committee of PMC, which manages the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation programme in the city in October last year decided to start registration of pet clinics and veterinary hospitals in the city. A letter regarding the same was issued to the veterinary doctors and clinics. However, in the past four months, only 17 vets have shared their details with PMC. The civic body on Monday, March 4 issued a reminder letter to the vets in the city.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, the number of pet clinics and hospitals in the city has increased significantly, with no official record with the PMC. As a result, the civic body had requested all veterinary clinics in the city to share their details for registration. “This will help the civic body to identify veterinary doctors practising in the city without required qualifications or quacks. After complete information is received a new policy for pet clinic registration will be made by PMC,” he said.

Dr Sarika Funde, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “We have asked the private pet clinic, hospitals, and vets to share their details with us. However, we have received a poor response from them. Following which a reminder letter was sent on Monday.”

Dr Funde said the number of pet clinics and hospitals in PMC limits is likely to be over 150.

“Currently the PMC has hardly any power and control over such clinics and once the registration is done the civic body will have control over them,” she added.