Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre

Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at ₹95.10 per litre.

Diesel prices also soared to a record rate of ₹84.68 per litre in the city.

Fuel prices have been on the rise after February 9.

The rate for power petrol in the city reached ₹98.75 per litre and there is anticipation that if the price hike continues, power petrol will cross ₹100 per litre rate in a few days.

The highest cost of petrol in the state is recorded in Parbhani at ₹97.38 per litre. The rate of “speed petrol” has already gone above ₹100 in Parbhani. The rate of petrol with additives reached ₹100.16 on Sunday.

“The rates have been steadily increasing for the past few days in the city. I will be talking to the petroleum minister soon,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers Association.

On February 5, the price of petrol crossed the mark of ₹93.14 per litre in Pune, the highest recorded in the city.

On August 16, 2020, petrol prices were at ₹87.05 and diesel prices at ₹78.67 per litre.

After price fluctuations in the following months, on December 7, 2020, the petrol price reached ₹90 and diesel price, ₹78.97 per litre.

After remaining steady almost for a month, petrol and diesel prices soared on January 6, 2021, and reached ₹90.25 per litre and ₹79.25 per litre, respectively.

The prices have been on the rise since then.

The continuous increase in the petrol and diesel prices has started to reflect on the market. “As transportation expenditure has increased, there has been a 10% increase in the prices of essential commodities such as rice, oil and sugar,” said Popatlal Ostwal, president, Poona Merchant Chambers.

“There has been no relief in terms of petrol prices. It is becoming difficult for common people to manage their budget,” said Sudhir Parkhi, a resident of Warje, who has to travel every day to the city for work.