Petrol sells at Rs112.86 per litre in Pune, diesel touches Rs95.62; CNG to be cheaper from April 1

The petrol and diesel prices saw another hike on Saturday, the fourth time within a week. With the latest hike, the petrol price in Pune stood at ₹112.86 per litre and diesel at Rs95.62 per litre.

Petroleum companies hiked petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise a litre each although the addition of other taxes has made prices of fuel rise further.

The total hike now stands at ₹3.2/litre after the fuel prices in the country were increased more than four and half months later considering the sharp rise in international crude oil prices.

On the other hand, compressed natural gas (CNG) in the state will become cheaper as the Maharashtra government has decided to bring down the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 13.5 per cent to three per cent from April 1.

The decision was taken by the deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

He said, “The state government has always strived towards extending relief to the common man. The VAT reduction in CNG is a step in that direction. It will help lakhs of people who rely on auto-rickshaws and taxis to commute daily.”

The government’s emphasis is to bring down CNG prices to promote greater use of transport that are environment-friendly. CNG is perceived as more environmentally friendly as compared to diesel and petrol.

When asked Pawar about rising petrol and diesel prices, he replied saying the war between Ukraine and Russia has pushed the prices globally and also in India.

Members from the transport sector and residents were expecting a rate hike after the assembly elections in five states are over. Also, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which has affected the crude oil prices. In anticipation of price rise, large queues were seen at petrol pumps.

The transporters and cab operators criticised the rate hike saying it will put an additional financial burden on them when the business has been adversely affected due to restrictions during the last two years.

“We now fear that fuel rates will spiral out from here on. Already, the petrol and diesel prices were very high when business was low,” said Anil Shinde, a cab operator.