Physiotherapy centre starts at Bopodi hospital

ByVicky Pathare
May 05, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation has started new physiotherapy centre and upgraded the maternity ward at Late Draupadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started a new physiotherapy centre and upgraded the maternity ward at Late Draupadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi.

Pune Municipal Corporation has started new physiotherapy centre and upgraded the maternity ward at Late Draupadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi.
Pune Municipal Corporation has started new physiotherapy centre and upgraded the maternity ward at Late Draupadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The unit is run with the help of expert doctors from Sancheti Hospital. A team of four physiotherapists will be available from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm, and on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

The centre can treat 10 to 12 patients at a time and will offer physiotherapy services in general, paediatric, and neuro physiotherapy amongst others.

The centre officially began operations on April 25 and has now received a good response from the public, said officials.

“The necessary approvals were taken from the PMC health department before starting the initiative,” said Dr Gunesh Bagade, medical officer, PMC.

In addition to the physiotherapy unit, the maternity ward at the 15-bed Draupadabai Hospital has also been renovated. Ten new fully automatic hydraulic beds, labour tables, hydraulic shifting stretchers, trolleys, baby warmers, and other essential medical instruments have been added.

The ward has also undergone a complete renovation, including electrical work, plumbing, and painting, said officials.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, “The maternity services will now be better equipped to handle deliveries and improve the overall care provided to mothers and newborns. Besides, the physiotherapy unit was need of hour and will benefit thousands of patients free of cost.”

