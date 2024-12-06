Pigeon droppings pose serious health hazard

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced punitive action against individuals found feeding pigeons in public spaces, city doctors, too, are witnessing a rise in cases of hypersensitivity pneumonitis caused due to microorganisms from the droppings and feathers of pigeons. At the ABMH, nearly eight to 10 cases of hypersensitivity pneumonitis are reported every month in addition to two to three cases of cryptococcal meningitis and one to two cases of psittacosis reported every year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sixty-five per cent of patients suffering from lung diseases have been diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis, according to the PMC. Not only hypersensitivity pneumonitis but pigeon droppings also cause cryptococcal meningitis, which is a fungal infection that spreads from the lungs to the brain with symptoms such as confusion or changes in behaviour; and psittacosis, which is a bacterial infection with pneumonia-like condition, doctors said.

A 35-year-old man from Pune was diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis at the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital (ABMH). He stays in a high-rise near a pigeon roost and complained of persistent cough and breathlessness. He was diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis, confirmed by imaging and a history of positive exposure. With proper corticosteroid treatment and preventive measures, his symptoms improved significantly.

At the ABMH, nearly eight to 10 cases of hypersensitivity pneumonitis are reported every month in addition to two to three cases of cryptococcal meningitis and one to two cases of psittacosis reported every year.

Dr Anand Vijay, associate director, pulmonology department, ABMH, said, “Pigeon exposure is increasingly recognised as a public health concern due to the diseases associated with pigeon droppings and feathers. Over the last five years, there has been a 10 to 15% rise in respiratory issues linked to pigeon exposure. This could be attributed to urbanisation, increased pigeon populations, and greater proximity between humans and pigeons in city environments,” he said.

“Pigeons play a natural role as environmental cleaners, helping to clean up food scraps and other organic waste. By feeding them, we disrupt their natural behaviour and create an unhealthy dependency which can lead to overpopulation and associated health risks. It is best to let pigeons do their work in the ecosystem without interference. Avoid feeding them and instead, focus on maintaining clean surroundings to support both their wellbeing and that of the public,” Dr Vijay said.

In another case, a 40-year-old man from Pune was diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis at the Lopmudra Hospital. After complaining of breathlessness, persistent cough and high fever for two days, the man was diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis following a series of tests, X-rays and CT scans. The disease had scarred his lungs which made it difficult for him to breathe.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, head of Lopmudra Hospital, said that as per medical literature, the disease is an immunological reaction of the lungs to repeated inhalation of an antigen or allergen, and pigeon droppings are a common antigen. “The disease has no cure and delay in taking treatment for hypersensitivity pneumonitis can cause permanent damage to the lungs. Patients have to depend on steroids or immunosuppressants throughout their life. Refrain from feeding pigeons, maintain cleanliness in areas with pigeon nests, and use protective gear like masks when cleaning droppings,” Dr Bodamwad said.

In many Indian households, feeding pigeons is a common practice, often seen as a spiritual offering. Over the last five years, there has been a 10 to 15% rise in respiratory issues linked to pigeon exposure according to doctors.

Dr Ashish Dhotre, consultant chest physician and interventional pulmonologist at Noble Hospital, said, “We are getting a couple of patients every month affected by pigeon droppings. Prolonged exposure of about four to six weeks and inhaling the faeces and feathers can trigger inflammation, block the oxygen flow, and affect the lungs. Depending on the exposure, it can increase the risk of hypersensitivity pneumonitis. People with prevailing conditions like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and asthma are affected more,” Dr Dhotre said.

“Pigeon feeding should stop not only in public spaces but also in buildings and apartments. The areas where pigeons are generally found in buildings like balconies and spaces outside the windows should be cleaned regularly to discourage pigeons from roosting there. Raising awareness about the dangers of pigeon exposure is critical for public health,” he said.