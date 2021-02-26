Pigeon feeding raises health concerns amidst bird flu cases
In the wake of isolated cases of bird flu, serious questions are being raised over Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) inability to take action against those feeding pigeons. Citizen groups maintain that feeding the birds is an offence and fines must be recovered. They said that pigeon dropping could pose bird flu risk.
A person cannot feed birds from a flat’s balcony creating nuisance due to droppings and filth for other occupants in a residential society, the Supreme Court had directed in 2019 and refused to interfere with an order restraining a woman from feeding birds from her balcony flat in a high rise building in Mumbai.
According to medical practitioner Dr Suhas Divte, pigeon dropping is a serious threat to public health. Currently, citizens especially grain merchants are feeding pigeons which sometimes behave like a predator. “Pigeon feeding must be banned, and culprits punished,” he said.
The dried and disintegrated bird dropping disperse over a wide area due to wind causing allergic and other hygiene problems, said social worker Danish Khan of Mohammadwadi.
Dr Prakash Wagh, assistant medical officer (veterinary), PMC said, “When bird flu cases were reported, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had sent samples of pigeons to the state government’s animal husbandry department centre in Aundh. All tests were negative. We have been getting complaints from residents on pigeon nuisance.”
The official said that the civic administration has put a ban on feeding pigeons at Rasth peth chowk to check the bird menace.
“Staff are posted at certain places to stop public from feeding pigeons, though as per the Solid Waste Management rule, there is provision to impose fine for feeding pigeon,” he said.
Meanwhile, PMC health chief Dr Ashish Bharti said that the solid waste management department handles the complaints related to pigeon menace.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Standing committee approves ₹246 cr for ward-level works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pigeon feeding raises health concerns amidst bird flu cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint charity commissioner restricts sale of 24-acre Bhairavnath temple trust property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart footpath project on FC road sees daylight, but pedestrians continue to fight for space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC floats tender for river rejuvenation project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Main entrance gate at Pune railway station opened, passengers relieved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC garden dept claims loss of ₹11 cr since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents raise safety issues at BRT bus stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC unearths 42,000 properties, adds ₹211 crore to revenue corpus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox