PIL to be lodged against use of DJ sound, laser lights during festivals

Pune’s former mayor Ankush Kakade and some political groups along with him have decided to approach the court to protest against laser beams, mostly used during the Ganeshotsav or Navratri festival and even wedding ceremonies.

Aniket Jadhav, a 19-year-old student from Pune, said, “After attending the visarjan procession, I had major visibility and hearing discomfort, it was only after undergoing treatment that the issues were resolved.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During this year’s Ganpati festival, a lot of people who attended the immersion processions in the city later faced hearing and eye-related issues due to heavy DJ sound music during the procession.

Now, the political group in the city has come forward to put an end to the extensive use of high-tech sound systems and loudspeakers during such cultural events.

Aniket Jadhav, a 19-year-old student from Pune, said, “After attending the visarjan procession, I had major visibility and hearing discomfort, it was only after undergoing treatment that the issues were resolved.”

Former mayor and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “We will approach the Bombay High Court against the pertinent issue in the next three to four days, all these types of loud DJ music and laser lights used during the Ganpati and Navratri festival are spoiling the cultural nature of the festival.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Kakade, the group including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujjwal Keskar, Satish Desai and Adv Srikant Shirole are likely to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

“Soon we are going to lodge a PIL in this issue at the Bombay High Court and our main reason is to save people’s health from being harmed during the festivals,” said Adv Shirole.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON