Pillion rider dies as bike hits divider at Bund Garden bridge

A 23-year-old management student, riding pillion was killed, while her friend who was riding the two-wheeler sustained injuries when their bike hit a divider at Bund Garden bridge early on Saturday, police officials said

The deceased has been identified as Sanika Jagdesh More (23) and her friend Namesh Singh (23) are both natives of Urja Nagar Chandrapur and were pursuing a management course at a private college in Pune. Officials said that both were not wearing helmets.

The accident occurred around 2:30 am on Saturday. Singh was riding the bike while More was riding pillion. While on their way to Bund Garden, they met with an accident on the bridge near Yerawada.

“We suspect that Singh was driving the bike at a high speed, lost control and hit a road divider,” said police officials.

Impact of the collision was such that the girl was thrown a few metres away and died due to critical injuries

However, Singh is critical and admitted in Intensive Care Unit ward of a private hospital. Some locals informed the police, who rushed the victims to Jehangir hospital, where doctors declared More dead due to severe and multiple head injuries and excessive bleeding.

Yerawada police registered a case and sent body for post-mortem before handing over it to the relatives. “We are waiting the medical reports to ascertain whether the students were under the influence of alcohol,” said police sub inspector Ankush Dombale.