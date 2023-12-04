Pillion rider dies as PMPML bus hits two-wheeler

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on its way to Vishrantwadi from Kothrud Depot hit a two-wheeler killing the teenage girl pillion rider and injuring the rider at Yerawada area at round 3 pm on Sunday.

The accident took place on the BRT track near Deccan College on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rutuja Kadam (18) of Dighi and injured is Prateek Mohod. The accident took place on the BRT track near Deccan College. The duo was rushed to Sahyadri Hospital where Mohod is reported to be out of danger while Kadam succumbed to head injuries while undergoing treatment.

Ravindra Alekar, incharge Yerawada Police Station, said, “The bus hit the two-wheeler at Chandrama Chowk near Deccan College. We have lodged a case of rash and negligent driving against the bus driver who has been taken into custody.”

