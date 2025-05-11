Pimpri Chinchwad begins citizen survey under PCMC@50

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday began the much-anticipated citizen survey under the PCMC@50 Vision initiative across all its eight zones. The survey will be conducted by over 250 trained women from various self-help groups (SHGs), which aim to collect responses from 20,000 citizens to guide the city’s development strategy leading up to PCMC’s 50th anniversary in 2032, said officials. Self-help group (SGH) woman staff during survey. (HT PHOTO)

The initiative is implemented with support from Tata Strive under the project Sakshama and the City Transformation Office of PCMC. The survey teams have begun reaching out to households, commercial establishments, and institutions to capture a broad cross-section of citizen feedback, said civic officials in a statement released on Saturday.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “This is a unique opportunity for residents to shape the future of Pimpri-Chinchwad. I appeal to everyone to support the women from SHGs who are conducting the survey and provide your honest and constructive feedback. Your voice will help us plan a more inclusive and responsive city.”

According to officials, in addition to on-ground surveys, citizens can also choose to participate digitally by scanning the QR code available at their website, various ward offices and public locations. Additionally, the survey will continue for the next few weeks, and citizens’ participation is key to building a city that reflects their needs and aspirations, they said.