Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest four men for killing labourer, dumping body in drain
PUNE A group of four labourers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing their colleague and dumping his body in a gunny bag after binding his limbs together.
The arrests were made by officials of the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday.
The deceased man has been identified as Raju Deenanath Mahato, 36, a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Kolkata, according to the police. He was found in a drain in a gunny bag with his limbs tied together.
“There were ligature marks on his neck due to the wire used. While one of them is a contractor, the others work as labourers in Bavdhan with him. In the CCTV footage recovered from the camera installed by a weighing company in the vicinity, one white two-wheeler and some of the accused were seen with a gunny bag. Based on that, the investigation was conducted and these men were arrested,” said Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.
The arrested men have been identified as Sunil Munna Chouhan, 26, Munna Funi Chouhan, 40, both natives of Bihar, Yogesh Shrigulle Ram, 40, and Balinder Shrigulle Ram, 36, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.
The men were allegedly drinking in a room when a scuffle broke out and the victim was beaten to death. The others tied his limbs and shoved the body in two layers of white gunny bags before carrying him on a two-wheeler and dropping the body in a drainage line.
A case under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station on Monday when the body was found.
-
Who is Ajay Sood, the newly appointed Principal Scientific Adviser to the PM
Ajay Sood, Honorary professor at the Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the new Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister. Sood replaces K. Vijaya Raghavan, who retired recently. Sood is a renowned Indian physicist, researcher and holder of 2 US and 5 Indian patents, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his stellar work in the field of science.
-
Punjab government greenlights new M Com, diploma courses at GCG Ludhiana
The state government has allowed the Government College for Girls to start two new courses including M Com BI (Business Innovation) and post-graduation in Beauty and Wellness for the new session. Officials said the college has sought affiliation from Panjab University, Chandigarh, after getting the government's nod. Principal Suman Lata said the admissions for both degrees will commence in July if PU would approve its affiliation.
-
Baramati GST official booked for allegedly demanding bribe
The superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax's Baramati unit was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from a man. The accused was identified as Pune-2 Commissionerate, superintendent, Central GST, Range 1, Baramati, Kuldeepak Sharma, according to the FIR registered by the anti-corruption bureau. A complaint was lodged by a man identified as Dushant Jadhav who allegedly worked as a labour supply contractor and is a farmer.
-
Copper T, still a popular contraceptive choice among women
Mumbai Data from the family planning and welfare department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows that the Copper T- the intrauterine device (IUD), is still the most preferred contraceptive method for women, compared to Antara- the injectable contraceptive. While in 2019-2020, 2,187 women took the injectable contraceptive, 39,604 opted for Copper T. Head of gynaecology department at Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Dr Ashok Anand, too said there is not much awareness about Antara.
-
No water in Khadakwasla: Bombay HC seeks reply from PMC, PMRDA
PUNE The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority to file their reply within two weeks while hearing a writ petition filed on behalf of Dilip Vedepatil on behalf of the villages in Khdakavasla legislative assembly region to ensure water supply to residents of Bavdhan Budruk, Kondhawe- Dhawade, New Kopare, Shivane, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Uttamnagar, Narhe, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sus and Mhalunge.
