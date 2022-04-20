Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest four men for killing labourer, dumping body in drain

PUNE A group of four labourers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing their colleague and dumping his body in a gunny bag after binding his limbs together.

The arrests were made by officials of the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Raju Deenanath Mahato, 36, a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Kolkata, according to the police. He was found in a drain in a gunny bag with his limbs tied together.

“There were ligature marks on his neck due to the wire used. While one of them is a contractor, the others work as labourers in Bavdhan with him. In the CCTV footage recovered from the camera installed by a weighing company in the vicinity, one white two-wheeler and some of the accused were seen with a gunny bag. Based on that, the investigation was conducted and these men were arrested,” said Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The arrested men have been identified as Sunil Munna Chouhan, 26, Munna Funi Chouhan, 40, both natives of Bihar, Yogesh Shrigulle Ram, 40, and Balinder Shrigulle Ram, 36, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The men were allegedly drinking in a room when a scuffle broke out and the victim was beaten to death. The others tied his limbs and shoved the body in two layers of white gunny bags before carrying him on a two-wheeler and dropping the body in a drainage line.

A case under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station on Monday when the body was found.