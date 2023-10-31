Pimpri-Chinchwad moves towards becoming ‘Zero Waste City’

In a move towards becoming a ‘Zero Waste City’ and promoting sustainable development, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to involve local self-help groups (SHGs) from slums in the twin city for 100% waste segregation and recycling. The SHGs will now segregate the entire waste and facilitate composting and recycling.

The SHGs will now segregate the entire waste and facilitate composting and recycling. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While more than 95% of the waste generated in the twin city is segregated, the PCMC faced the challenge of segregating the waste in the slum areas of the twin city. To overcome this challenge, the PCMC as part of its ‘Zero Waste City’ project, last year began the segregation of waste with the help of SHGs in the Gavali Matha slums on a pilot basis. Local SHGs were appointed and tasked with 100% waste segregation and recycling.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner of PCMC, said, “Waste segregation in the slums was a challenge due to which local SHGs were involved and the results were good following which, we decided to expand it to the other seven slums and later to all 72 slums of the twin city in a phased manner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The waste segregation has improved largely in the twin city. To improve the segregation in slums and to manage the waste locally by the community, the initiative was started. The waste generated at Gavali Matha is processed and sent to the civic garden. The dry waste is given for recycling and the hazardous waste is taken to the Moshi Garbage Depot for processing. A major chunk of waste generated is managed locally,” Singh said.

Anna Bodade, assistant commissioner, C zone, said, “This is the first slum in the country that has carried out 100% waste segregation and recycling. The SHGs were involved from the local area, and it facilitated smooth processing. The project was started last year in August, and is a success. The SHGs also conduct awareness in the community about waste segregation. They get paid by the PCMC for the composted waste. Around 637 kg of waste is generated daily at Gavali Matha and the entire waste is recycled,” Bodade said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PCMC in the past three months has started work on waste segregation, composting and recycling in all slums of the twin city. The training of the SHG members has been started, on how to safely handle the waste scientifically. Capacity building for the programme has been started. The seven slums are in the seven zones of the PCMC. The remaining 72 slums will be included in a phased manner. The money is paid to the women which was earlier paid to the contractors, said the officials.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON