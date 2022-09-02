Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest three auto drivers for robbery

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 09:35 PM IST

The accused arrested have been identified as Rajkumar Kawade (24), Narhari Tandale (29) and Harish Gole (34)

The victim was identified as Qismat Ansari (39), a construction worker who had hired an autorickshaw on Tuesday to go from Alandi to Dudalgaon when he was robbed of his mobile and cash (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Three autorickshaw drivers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday in connection with Rs16,000 robbery case.

The accused arrested have been identified as Rajkumar Kawade (24), Narhari Tandale (29) and Harish Gole (34).

The victim was identified as Qismat Ansari (39), a construction worker who had hired an autorickshaw on Tuesday to go from Alandi to Dudalgaon when he was robbed of his mobile and cash.

“The trio threatened him and forcibly took away cash and a mobile, totally worth 16,000 from his possession. The arrests were made on Friday,” said police sub-inspector Rohan Gaikwad, investigating officer in the case.

