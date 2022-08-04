Pimpri-Chinchwad police busts low CIBIL score loan racket, three held

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons allegedly running a fake loans’ racket in Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The police said that the accused advertised on social media as offering help to secure loans between ₹1 crore and ₹100 crore despite having a low CIBIL score. The police said that the accused charged ₹5 lakh in cash as commission for sanctioning loans of ₹1 crore. However, after charging the commission, the loan amounts never got sanctioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused – arrested on July 24 - have been identified as Radhika Yatish Ambekar, a resident of Kalyan west; Sandip Samudre, 37, a resident of Dombivali; and Jayjeet Ramsane, 36, a resident of Kalyan east.

Shriram Pralhad Pingale, 43, a resident of Kothrud, Pune, filed a police complaint at the Hinjewadi police station on July 23. In his complaint, Pingale said that he approached Jalaram enterprise through a social media advertisement. They were ready to lend him ₹1 crore against which they charged a commission of ₹5 lakh in cash. Pingale suspected something was wrong and lodged a police complaint.

Following the complaint, the police raided the Jalaram enterprise office based in Teerth Techno space in Baner and found that the said company had failed to provide necessary documents prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for lending. During the raid, the police seized 13 computers, seven mobile phones and loan-related documents submitted by customers. During the raid, the police also found that Jalaram enterprise had received three loan applications with the required amount of ₹3 crore, ₹2 crore and ₹1.5 crore. The police immediately called the concerned parties and informed about the police raid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VV Muglikar, senior police inspector, said that during the raid, they found that Jalaram enterprise recruited seven women without offering a job letter. The manager of the company, Ambekar, did not have valid documents and was consequently arrested under relevant sections. Muglikar further said that they had informed the Thane and Navi Mumbai police regarding the same and that they would take action accordingly.

Police sources said that Ambekar was earlier working in the Navi Mumbai office and considering her performance, Samudre (who runs the company) deputed her at the Pune office with new staff. During interrogation, it was revealed that each office staffer used to call 50 possible customers every day and ask them to visit the office for more details. A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 511 (attempting to commit offences) and 34 (acts carried out by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}