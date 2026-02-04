Pimpri-Chinchwad police shut three illegal prostitution establishments, rescue several women

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal prostitution and human trafficking, leading to the closure of three establishments and the rescue of several women during recent raids, officials said on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal prostitution and human trafficking. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on repeated instructions from Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey, authorities have taken strict action against hotels, lodges, massage parlours, and spas allegedly involved in illegal activities.

On February 2, 2026, a raid was conducted at Eternal Family Spa in Vishal Nagar, Pimple Nilakh. Police rescued four women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution under the guise of spa services. The spa operator, a woman, and the spa manager, Abdul Mohammad Husen Kalam (32), a resident of Pimple Nilakh originally from Assam, were booked. A case has been registered at Wakad Police Station under Sections 143(3), 3(5) of the BNS, and Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA).

Earlier in January 2026, similar raids were conducted at Eagle Spa in Nigdi, Krishna Lodge, and Yogiraj Lodge in the Alandi area. Four more women were rescued, and cases were filed against the owners and operators involved.

As a preventive measure, commissioner Chaubey on Tuesday issued orders under Section 18(1)(a) of the PITA Act to shut down three establishments for one year: Nikki Lodge in Chinchwad, Lemon Grass Thai Spa in Kalewadi, and Aura Thai Spa in Sangvi.