Pimpri-Chinchwad records very poor air quality 

Several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad faced alarming air pollution levels on Sunday, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the very poor category. Areas such as Bhosari, Moshi, Chikhali, Kudalwadi, and Jadhavwadi reported AQI levels exceeding 300 by 10 AM, raising serious health concerns among residents. According to experts, an AQI above 300 is considered harmful, particularly for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions. Citizens have reported increased breathing difficulties, irritation in the eyes, and other health-related issues due to the worsening air quality. Citizens have reported increased breathing difficulties, irritation in the eyes, and other health-related issues due to the worsening air quality. (HT PHOTO)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that conditions could deteriorate further on Monday. The AQI in Bhosari and adjoining areas is predicted to rise to 427, placing it in the severe category. This means that the air could pose health risks to everyone, irrespective of existing health conditions.

Environmental experts point to factors like rising vehicular pollution, industrial emissions, and ongoing construction activities as major contributors to the crisis. Coupled with cold weather conditions, these factors are trapping pollutants closer to the ground, intensifying the issue.

Prashant Raul, a green activist, informed the citizens will meet the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials on Monday and submit a complaint regarding the deteriorating AQI in the twin city.

“The PCMC should take the deteriorating AQI seriously and identify the reasons behind the pollution. Measures should be taken to prevent pollution. Also, there is a need to take serious stern action against people responsible for pollution. The PCMC should install sensors and moving air sensors to check the AQI. The sampling of AQI should be done regularly, similar to water sampling. The civic body should not wait until the AQI become poor to act,” Raul said.

Jay Jadhav, another resident, said, the worsening air pollution has raised demand for stricter regulations on industrial emissions and better public transportation systems to reduce vehicular pollution.

“The areas like Chikali have bad roads and RMC plants that cause pollution. Besides, the massive number of scrap shops are responsible for pollution in areas like Chikhali, Moshi, Kudalwadi and Jadhavwadi area. However, the PCMC has failed to take action against them,” he said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of the environment department, PCMC, explained due to the cold temperature the cold air is denser compared to hot air and traps pollutants. Due to the higher density, cold air tends to trap pollutants closer to the ground, resulting in reduced air quality. “The areas like Moshi and Chikali have stone quarries that cause pollution. The roads in these areas are the reason behind the surge in 2.5 particulate matter,” he said.

“I will speak with the respective department and request them to repair the work on priority. After identifying the reasons behind the pollution, measures will be taken to prevent the pollution in these areas,” Kulkarni added.