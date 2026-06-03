PUNE: In a month-long enforcement drive to improve road safety and traffic discipline, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police booked more than 62,000 motorists for various traffic violations in May and collected fines totalling ₹6.76 crore. Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police collect ₹6.76 crore in fines in May

The special drive was conducted between May 1 and 31. Pimpri Chinchwad, which houses major industrial and IT hubs such as Chakan, Bhosari, Talegaon, Hinjawadi and Talawade, witnesses heavy vehicular movement daily. To improve road safety and traffic management, the Traffic Branch intensified action against motorists violating traffic rules.

During the drive, police booked 62,727 motorists for offences including improper number plates (5,475), dangerous driving (284), using mobile phones while driving (1,993), signal jumping (8,483), triple-seat riding (6,539), drunken driving (402), violations by heavy vehicles (8,142), tinted glass violations (3,090), modified silencers (1,032), wrong-side driving (239), violations by buses (3,490) and auto-rickshaws (3,102), driving without a licence (870), and helmet-related offences (429).

Police also took towing action against 11,580 vehicles and booked 19,340 motorists for obstructing traffic or unauthorised parking. In addition, 166 driving licences were recommended for suspension.

Vikrant Deshmukh, DCP (Traffic), said, “The objective of the campaign was to reduce road accidents, ensure smoother traffic flow and encourage motorists to comply with traffic regulations.”

Police appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic rules, warning that violations not only attract penalties but also endanger lives.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police said similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming months as part of efforts to enhance road safety and maintain traffic discipline across the rapidly growing city.