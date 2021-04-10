Pimpri-Chinchwad’s vaccination drive back on track after one day break

PUNE After a gap of one day, the vaccination drive resumed at all the centres in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad received 20,000 doses of Covishield for Saturday and there are a total of 87 inoculation centres within the civic limits.

“We had 350 doses today and all of them were utilised. No doses were wasted and people are cooperating with us,” said Ranjana Nalawade, coordinator nurse at the primary health centre, Maan, Hinjewadi.

“The vaccination drive at the primary health centre, Maan went smoothly. On Friday night when it was confirmed that vaccine doses will be available then they (health staff) circulated messages on WhatsApp. Since it has started there have been no complaints from people at Hinjewadi,” Anshul Gupta, member of Hinjewadi IT Park Residents Welfare Association.

Meanwhile, people had doubts whether they can get the jabs amid the weekend lockdown restrictions.

“When we started calling on Friday night for giving updates on vaccination starting on Saturday, many people questioned about lockdown restriction and we told them there is no restriction for taking jabs. Turnout was good at our hospitals, ” said Dr Mulshankar Sharma, Premlok Park, Chinchwad.

A resident from Sangvi who came to take a jab at PCMC-run primary school in Sangvi said, “Hospital staff had informed us about the vaccination centre closure on Friday. Yesterday as well, we got the message at night regarding vaccination. I am the third member of my family to get vaccinated.”

Vaccination centres will continue to remain functional on Sunday as well, said civic officials.

“The vaccination will continue on Sunday from 9am to 5pm. We are getting enough doses from PCMC,” said Dr Kedar Kulkarni, Talera Hospital.