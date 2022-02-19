PKC launches ‘Adopt-A-Sapling’ initiative to increase survival rate of roadside plants

Pune: Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) has undertaken ‘Adopt-A-Sapling’ programme which aims at increasing the survival rate of saplings planted by the civic bodies. For wider public participation, PKC is designing a platform to facilitate direct participate of residents. The collective programme is also aiming to find out which plant varieties have higher chances of survival, to maintain biodiversity, which other plant varieties should be included and how it would help the ecosystem in cities. Considering that the saplings planted along roadsides are vulnerable, focus will be to nurture them.

“To increase the survival rate of saplings planted along the roads is the main motive for the initiative. There are two models. Under the first model, you can take care of the sapling in your area on your own. You are not paying but you are taking responsibility for it. We will provide guidance on how care can be taken. Second model is the paid model which can work for corporations. If big companies say they can adopt the saplings they will pay money and we will arrange the maintenance vendors. Even if they appoint someone of their own to take care of them it’s also fine,” said Anita Kane, senior advisor of PKC and head of the ‘Adopt-A-Sapling’ programme.

The work has already started on the Madhuban Society Road, Balewadi in collaboration with the Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG) organisation coming forward to take care of 150 saplings in the area. In order to facilitate citizen engagement with this programme, a website called ‘ConnecTree’ will be launched on February 26. Details of 200 saplings are visible on the platform. With more participation from citizens this data will be updated regularly. PKC has set the goal of bringing 10,000 saplings across Pune on this platform and to have sponsors so that funds can be raised to take care of the saplings. A year later, the profile of trees and saplings in a neighbourhood will be analysed to design and implement ecological restoration projects with public participation.

“We want to reach every sapling while it is alive. The work has started in one part. Gradually we want to connect with more and more areas through citizen forums in those parts,” said Kane.

“The website which we are launching will enable monitoring and tracking of the saplings. A pilot platform will be launched on February 26,” said Disha Sawant, assistant programme manager, PKC.