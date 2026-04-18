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Plan for rising electricity demand, Maha energy minister tells power agencies

At a review meeting, minister of state for energy, Meghna Bordikar, instructed officials of MSEDCL and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd to coordinate with municipal corporations while planning new substations and power networks.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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Pune: Noting the rising demand for electricity in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, minister of state for energy, Meghna Bordikar directed power utilities on Friday to prepare a comprehensive long-term plan for the region’s power infrastructure.

Plan for rising electricity demand, Maha energy minister tells power agencies

At a review meeting held at Prakash Bhavan in Ganeshkhind, Bordikar instructed officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited to coordinate with municipal corporations while planning new substations and power networks.

She also asked the officials to seek support from local MLAs to acquire land for new substations, ensuring quick resolution of land-related issues. The MLAs present in the meeting assured the minister of their cooperation. Several local issues were also discussed, including setting up a new office at Mamurdi, addressing power infrastructure needs in Wadgaon Sheri and Wagholi, and converting overhead lines into underground cables in slum areas for safety.

Besides public representatives, senior officials from power utilities and civic bodies attended the meeting and reviewed key electricity-related issues in both cities. A major concern raised was the high cost of underground power cabling. Officials pointed out that road digging charges are nearly four times higher than the actual cost of laying underground cables, leading to delays and limited progress in such projects.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Plan for rising electricity demand, Maha energy minister tells power agencies
Home / Cities / Pune / Plan for rising electricity demand, Maha energy minister tells power agencies
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