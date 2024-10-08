Menu Explore
Plumber kills autorickshaw driver, held

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 07:04 AM IST

A plumber killed a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver with a screwdriver in Chinchwad after a dispute outside a liquor shop. The suspect was arrested.

A plumber killed a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver with a screwdriver over a dispute outside a liquor shop in Chinchwad.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Maqbool Khan from Vetalnagar slum in Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The deceased has been identified as Amir Maqbool Khan from Vetalnagar slum in Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place outside Vijay Beer Bar around 9.45 pm on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Maqbool Khan from Vetalnagar slum in Chinchwad. Police have arrested accused Yashwant Atamaram Bagade from Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad.

According to the police, an exchange of words between the two at the shop enraged Amir to thrash Bagade with his footwear, besides attacking him with brick. Amir’s friend Firoz Khan tried to intervene, but failed. In retaliation, Bagade took a screwdriver from his bag and stabbed Amir in his throat. Amir suffered heavy blood loss and was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Bagade, who fled the scene, was caught within a few hours. He was found to be intoxicated at the time of arrest.

Chinchwad Police Station has filed a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

