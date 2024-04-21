 PM Modi failed to provide jobs, bring back black money: Prithviraj Chavan - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
PM Modi failed to provide jobs, bring back black money: Prithviraj Chavan

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 22, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Chavan was in the city on Sunday and campaigned for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar

Former chief minister of Congress party Prithviraj Chavan criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over electoral bonds, black money scam, unemployment, farmer issues and corruption.

Chavan criticised the Modi government for not acting on black money evidence and promised to take action after coming to power. (HT PHOTO)
Chavan criticised the Modi government for not acting on black money evidence and promised to take action after coming to power. (HT PHOTO)

Chavan was in the city on Sunday and campaigned for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

“Usually, the ruling party government shares a report card of their achievements during their term. But PM Modi isn’t doing that. Instead, he’s making false promises,” he said.

He criticised the Modi government for not acting on black money evidence and promised to take action after coming to power. He questioned why Modi didn’t act despite the evidence, saying citizens deserve answers.

“PM Modi promised to double agricultural income but instead introduced controversial laws harming farmers.” said Chavan.

In BJP’s term, the economy slowed down, but they deny it. The country’s economy now ranks fifth, and they’re proud of it. However, Chavan claims that if growth had stayed like it was under Manmohan Singh, we’d be third, not fifth.

