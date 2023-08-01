PM Modi in Pune: Schools, colleges announce closure; online classes

Pune: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the city on Tuesday, some schools and colleges located in Peth areas have decided to remain shut while others have announced online classes anticipating traffic, road closures and security measures.

School administrations stated that they have not received clear instructions from district administration on whether to give a holiday. However, students and parents have been asked to not visit the campus. Certain schools have not made a closure announcement leaving parents confused about sending their wards to school on Tuesday.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Dagdusheth Temple in Budhwar Peth, SP College on Tilak Road and Police Ground in Shivajinagar. With security and traffic restrictions from 6 am to 3 pm, schools and colleges located at Tilak Road, Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road have announced closure as students are likely to experience massive traffic jams, said officials.

“We have children coming for playgroup, junior and senior kindergarten classes. We decided to give a holiday due to PM Modi’s visit so that parents are not inconvenienced due to traffic jams,” said Savita Jangale, principal, New Star Kindergarten School, Tilak Road.

Schools and colleges not just from central parts have declared a holiday, but in Vimannagar too, where Lohegaon Airport is located, Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts (SSLA) decided to not conduct classes. In a statement, SSLA said, “On account of the Prime Minister’s visit to Pune on August 1, major routes will be blocked or diverted. Therefore, the college will remain closed tomorrow on Tuesday.”

Sardar Dastur School, Camp and Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Kalyaninagar will conduct classes online, according to the school administration.

“There are no directions given by our department on closure of schools or colleges for Tuesday,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education.