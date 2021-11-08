PM Modi pegs “Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas” call on inspiration from wari

PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the annual Pandharpur “wari” (pilgrimage) is a symbol of social harmony and equality without any discrimination.

It is also an inspiration behind his call for “Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas” (everyone’s support, everyone’s development and everyone’s trust), he said.

“There is no discrimination in the pilgrimage on the lines of caste. Every pilgrim is equal and lives with the spirit of brothers and sisters. Everyone has one ‘gotra’ that is Vitthal gotra. So when I say Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas, it is inspired from the same tradition,” Modi said, after laying the foundation stone for the four-laning of five sections of the Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of the Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G), via a video conference call.

The PM said sentiments possessed by warkaris (pilgrims) inspire everyone to work for the development of the nation.

About 221km of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol, and about 130lm of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale–Bondale, will be four laned with dedicated walkways for the palkhis on either side, at estimated costs of ₹ 6,690 crore and ₹4,400 crore respectively.

The wari is a pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Vitthal to his temple in Pandharpur. Palanquins (palkhis) venerating Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram are carried to Pandharpur from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district by the warkaris, who cover the 250km distance on foot.

Commenting on women’s participation in the warkari movement, the Prime Minister said women take part in the yatra with the same zeal as men. “This is a reflection of the power of women in the country. Pandhari ki wari symbolises equality of opportunity. Warkari movement considers discrimination inauspicious and this is its great motto,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that most warkaris come from the farmer community and these sons of the soil - dharti putras - have kept the Indian tradition and culture alive.

“A true annadata unites society and lives in society and lives for society. You are the cause as well as a reflection of society’s progress,” the Prime Minister said.

Call to cleanliness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to make Pandharpur the cleanest pilgrimage centre in the country, also inviting villages along the route of the palkhi to plant trees, as it will help the warkaris with shade.

After laying the foundation stone and dedicating various National Highway and Road projects to the nation through video conference, the Prime Minister wished for three blessings from the warkaris. “I am appealing everyone to undertake three things for these palkhi routes and pilgrimage centres. First is to start planting the trees along the palkhi route now. When the road work is completed, the trees will also grow and offer respite to warkaris from the scorching sun. Second is to set up drinking water facilities along the walkway. Third is to make Pandharpur the cleanest pilgrimage site in the country,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who also attended the programme, said, “It is good that the central government has undertaken this important project. Maharashtra government will extend its support to all the initiatives.”