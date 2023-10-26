PM Modi performs pooja at Shirdi Saibaba, inaugurates new darshan queue complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Shirdi on Thursday where he performed pooja and darshan at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple.

PM Modi at the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple (Twitter/@narendramodi)

The PM arrived at Shirdi airport in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district around 1pm from Delhi. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, chief minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

After the pooja, Modi inaugurated the new Darshan Queue Complex. The new complex built at the cost of ₹112 crores, is a modern, state-of-the-art facility designed to provide an awaiting area for devotees.

It is equipped with several waiting halls with a cumulative seating capacity of over 10,000 people and also has the provision of air-conditioned public amenities like cloakrooms, toilets, booking counters, prasad counters, information centre etc.

At present, there are four halls on the ground and first floor of the Shantiniwas and Bhaktiniwas – the two buildings where devotees wait while heading for darshan. The new air-conditioned complex, which took more than four years to complete, now houses 12 big halls on the first and second floors. It would also bring down the waiting time for devotees.

According to the trust, around 50,000 devotees turn up every day, which swells up to 80,000 per day over weekends. During festivals, such as Ram Navami, Dussehra and Christmas, 200,000- 250,000 people arrive in Shirdi. The Shirdi Saibaba temple has a turnover of more than ₹400 crore annually as a part of donations.

At the new darshan complext, there are 14,538 lockers installed for safekeeping mobiles and shoes for around 45,000 devotees. It also has a separate facility for the handicapped and their caregivers.

This is Modi’s second visit to Shirdi in four years. Earlier, the PM had visited in 2018 on the 100th death anniversary of Sai Baba when he participated in the foundation stone laying of the now-ready facility.

After performing pooja at the Saibaba temple, PM Modi performed the Jal Pujan of Nilwande Dam and took an aerial survey of the dam. He then dedicated a canal network of the dam to the nation.

The dam has a network of canals connecting to Ahmednagar district. It provides water to 182 villages from seven tehsils. The idea of the dam was conceived in 1970 and has been developed at the cost of Rs.5,177 crore.

During his visit, the PM is also set to inaugurate multiple development projects worth about Rs.7,500 crore and will launch Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana. Later, he will head to Goa to kick off the 37th National Games.

