PMC acts against bars and pubs on FC Road 

Following the uproar about the drug party at a bar in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a crackdown on bars and restaurants encroaching on public property in prime areas. On Tuesday, PMC’s anti-encroachment squad, Pune police and Excise Department conducted a joint operation on Ferguson College Road, removing several encroached establishments including shops, bars, and restaurants. PMC did not confirm whether they had taken any action on L3 pub where the drug consumption case took place on Sunday night. (HT PHOTO)

Apart from the FC Road, civic officials raided several establishments on High Street Road at Baner and other areas where such bars were operating.

Reacting to the development, the PMC building permission department issued a statement stating, “The PMC building permission department on Tuesday took action on FC road and removed encroachments from various pubs, hotels and bars. “

PMC deputy engineer Sunil Kadam said, “We had initiated a drive against many of the hotels and bars a few weeks ago, however, many of them again erected the temporary sheds. PMC took action against them and removed the encroachments from the front and side margins.”

On Tuesday, excise department officials and police teams conducted a thorough search of the L3 Bar premises and sealed the bar.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents in Pune, with many demanding stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The police have assured that they will continue to crack down on establishments engaging in illegal activities and uphold the safety and well-being of minors in the city.