PMC acts tough against food stalls for violating Covid norms

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated action against four street food vendors on Laxmi road and the Shivajinagar area for not following Covid related norms
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 08:08 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated action against four street food vendors on Laxmi road and the Shivajinagar area for not following Covid related norms. At least four stalls were sealed by the civic officials on Saturday.

The officials said relaxations to food vendors is turning out to be a major source for people not following the norms.

In the city, there are around 10,000 authorised street food vendors. As per current norms, food stalls are only allowed to provide parcels or takeaway services.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the anti-encroachment department of PMC, said, “At least 300 officials are deployed across the city and are taking action against violators. However, they are facing problems as people are giving excuses to break the curfew rules. Shops are open so people are gathering outside the shops, food stalls, and vegetable market.”

From April 1 to April 16, the corporation has collected more than 17 lakh in fines from 4,764 people and sealed four food stalls for pulling crowds.

“Collecting fine is not a routine exercise. People should understand these rules are for their safety amid the pandemic. They can also infect others, including their family members because of irresponsible behaviour,” he said.

Violators have to pay a fine of 500 to 1,000 for not wearing a face mask and violating social distancing and other norms.

