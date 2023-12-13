PMC additional commissioner asks officials to cooperate with politicos

As the elected members have raised grievances about the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration in the assembly session, Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, has asked officials to prioritise suggestions of MLAs.

The elected members raised the issue in the assembly session over the administration not responding to their letters. Some leaders claimed that they were not even invited to the civic body’s official programmes.

The deputy speaker of the assembly instructed the PMC commissioner to follow all the guidelines issued in 2018 and 2021.

Binwade issued a circular on Tuesday and asked the officials to cooperate with the elected members.

He asked all the department heads to give priority to the elected members’ work. And to ensure they are invited to all civic official events.