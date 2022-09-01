PMC appeals for immersion at civic spots, nirmalya donation

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged residents to not immerse Ganesh idols and throw nirmalya (used prayer decorations) in natural water bodies.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “Citizens should use the facilities put in place by PMC. We have set up immersion tanks at 46 locations in the city. More than 150 mobile immersion tanks will cover various localities to collect idols for immersion, besides 191 idol collection centres.”

“The civic body has kept separate boxes for nirmalya at immersion spots. PMC with the help of Adar Poonawalla Group and Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Trust will use the floral material for making fertilizer and gardening.”

The civic body has made arrangements as the faithful immerse Ganesh idols after one and a half day, third, fifth, seven and 10th day of celebration. PMC plans to lift garbage with focus on central parts of the city considering it houses maximum devotees.