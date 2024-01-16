PMC appoints 1K employees for Maratha reservation survey

The Maratha community has been holding protests for reservations in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Now, as the State Backward Class Commission is to undertake a new exercise to collect empirical data to check the social and educational backwardness of Marathas, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint 1,005 of its employees for the task. Maratha activist Manoj Jarange said he would launch an indefinite fast for quota in Mumbai on January 26. (HT PHOTO)

A circular in this regard was issued by the civic body on Sunday, January 14, 2024, after a high-level meeting was convened to discuss the initiative.

Reacting to the development, additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade said, “As per the State government’s instruction, PMC is involving 1,005 employees for this work in the Municipal limit. They will carry out this survey within the municipal limits. As work needs to be completed in a short period, additional manpower would be deployed for it.”

As per the order, the additional commissioner has appointed deputy commissioner Chetana Kerure as a head for this work, and all the appointed 1,005 employees will be reporting to her. All the deputed employees have been asked to follow the action plan and report for work immediately.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange said he would launch an indefinite fast for quota in Mumbai on January 26, either at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park ground.