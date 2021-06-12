PMC appoints engineers to speed up 24*7 water project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has assigned senior officers for each road to ensure that pipeline laying work for the 24*7 water project is sped up completed as soon as possible to lessen the inconvenience caused to citizens.

As the work of a 24x7 water project is ongoing in the city, many city roads are dug for laying the water pipelines. Mainly the roads in the city’s central area Laxmi road, Bajirao road and internal roads have been dug up for the ambitious project.

As Covid -19 cases came down, the district administration and the municipal administration unlocked the city and allowed shops to remain open. After unlocking, the traffic on city roads increased and citizens suffered a lot due to road works.

Leader of the house in the PMC Ganesh Bidkar called a meeting with all officers and engineers and instructed that they should ensure that road works should speed up.

Bidkar said, “It is true that the citizens are suffering due to road works but at the same time it is also important to execute the water pipeline project. Many pipelines are old. The water pipeline on Bajirao road and Kumtekar road were laid in the year 1975. Most of the work was carried out during the lockdown. Citizens should bear some trouble by considering the importance of the water project. PMC would ensure that the works are carried out quickly and the roads are resurfaced properly.”