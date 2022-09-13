PMC approves Rs50 lakh to clear lakes of hyacinth
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has allocated Rs50 lakh to remove water hyacinth from Katraj and Jambulwadi lakes.
The health department had placed the proposal to remove hyacinth from Nanasaheb Peshwe lake and Rajiv Gandhi Zoo lake at Katraj and Jambulwadi lake.
Residents Raju Pardesi and Vasant More said, “Following increase in population, drainage water is entering the upper lake at Katraj.”
A PMC health department official on condition of anonymity said, “The main reason for water hyacinth in lakes is drainage water. We have raised the issue of segregating and treating drainage matter with departments concerned.”
According to a civic official, urban development at Mangedewadi and Jambulwadi saw rise in population and drainage water from these areas entering lakes.
Agency appointed to collect biowaste from slaughter house
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed an agency to collect and dispose of biowaste from Kondhwa slaughter house.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar cleared the proposal put forward by the health department. The agency appointed for next three years will collect biowaste and dispose it scientifically. Earlier, tenders were floated and the agency who quoted the lowest cost was appointed.
Woman cyclist molested in Noida’s Sector 52
A woman cyclist was allegedly molested and pushed by an unidentified commuter on a two-wheeler near Sector 52 in Noida on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 117, said that the incident took place around 5am when she was on her regular cycling route along with six other women cyclists. The women riders stopped a police response vehicle passing by the area and narrated their ordeal.
Prescription drugs, a cheaper way to get high, a big draw on black market
In June, a chemist from Bandra reached his store earlier than usual and found a parcel containing bottles of cough syrup. Criminals order such medicines in the name of chemists and later sell them on the black market to those who cannot afford synthetic drugs like cocaine, heroin, mephedrone, or even street smack but want their daily fix somehow. The buyers then pose as representatives or employees of the medical store and receive the delivery.
Notorious snatcher with 180 cases against him held in outer Delhi
Ajay alias Gainda was arrested on September 4 along with Gainda's accomplice Deepak alias Santosh, 30, from Sultanpur in outer Delhi. A police team from the Raj Park police station recovered a country-made pistol, 23 psychotropic injections and other narcotic substances from the duo, officials said. With their arrest, police said they have solved a dozen crimes registered at the Raj Park, Paschim Vihar, Mangolpuri and Rani Bagh police stations over the past few months.
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Varanasi court order gives hope to Hindu petitioners in Mathura
The order passed by the court of district judge at Varanasi in Shringar Gauri complex-Gyanvapi mosque case on Monday has come as shot in the arm for the Hindu petitioners in about a dozen cases filed in Mathura courts on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. The court of Varanasi district Ajay Krishna Vishvesha had on Monday ruled that the case filed on Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi issue was maintainable in the court of law.
COEP to inaugurate Geology Museum with virtual lab on September 19
Punekars will soon be able to see, feel and get to know about the rarest of rare rocks, minerals, fossils and crystals preserved for the past many years at the College of Engineering Pune as the university is all set to inaugurate its very own 'Geology Museum' on September 19. The old principal's bungalow inside the varsity campus built in 1892 has been turned into a museum.
