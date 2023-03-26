PMC asks Metro to redesign footpath, increase carriageway width on stretch between RTO and Bund Garden

The newly-constructed metro pillars and revamped footpath have significantly reduced the carriageway width on the stretch between the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Bund Garden, causing vehicles to slow down considerably and inconveniencing commuters no end. So much so that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now written to the Maha Metro, asking the latter to increase the carriageway width and decrease the footpath width so as to enable the smooth flow of traffic.

Barricades placed at Bund Garden Road due to metro work is leading to severe traffic congestion. On Sunday, an ambulance struggled to pass due to traffic. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

According to officials of the PMC road department, the width of the road from the RTO to Bund Garden is 20 metres whereas the width of the footpath was 1.5 metres on both sides of the road before the construction of the metro. However, after the Maha Metro recently revamped the footpath without consulting the PMC, the width of the footpath increased. According to civic officials, the width of the revamped footpath is 3.5 metres on both sides at some places along the stretch namely, Bund Garden metro station, Ruby Hall station, and Mangalwar Peth (RTO) to Pune railway station.

V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent, PMC road department, said, “The Pune Metro has revamped the footpath on the stretch between the RTO and Bund Garden. The width of the footpath is around 3.5 metres on both sides of the road while the width of the carriageway has reduced. The width of the carriageway should be around seven metres on both sides but it is now only five metres. This has created traffic congestion between the RTO and Bund Garden.”

With commuters spending more than 20 minutes to navigate the 500 metre stretch during peak hours, the PMC has now decided to revamp the footpath on its own even though it has asked the Maha Metro to increase the carriageway width and decrease the footpath width so as to enable the smooth flow of traffic.

Sushil Kulkarni, a commuter, said, “I use the RTO to Bund Garden stretch to reach the city. However, I am facing a traffic jam near the Bund Garden metro station signal where the footpath is very wide and the road becomes narrow. It takes more than five to seven minutes to cross the Bund Garden signal.”

Rani Kamble, a school teacher, said, “There is a bottleneck near the RTO office. The footpath in front of the SSPM College of Engineering looks odd in terms of width. The footpath looks much too wide. Also, the road suddenly becomes narrow at the RTO signal. Therefore, there is a huge bottleneck.”

On his part, Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), said, “We have recently received a letter from the PMC officials to redesign the footpath and increase the carriageway to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles. We will now act on it and begin work soon.”

“We had reconstructed the footpath to provide more space to bus stops and commuters after consulting with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Even the PMPML had approved the plan. Now, the PMC has written a letter to increase the carriageway to resize the footpath. As per the PMC requirements, we will resize the footpath and increase the carriageway,” Gadgil said.