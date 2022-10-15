Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC asks Metro to repair potholes, resurface roads

PMC asks Metro to repair potholes, resurface roads

pune news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 10:54 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also asked them to pay Rs2 crore as they are undertaking repairs on roads which have developed potholes due to Metro work

As traffic congestion is reported in parts of the city due to various development works, PMC recently held a meeting with multiple agencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The civic body has asked Pune Metro to carry out repairs of potholes and resurfacing of road stretches in the city where Metro work is underway.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also asked them to pay Rs2 crore as they are undertaking repairs on roads which have developed potholes due to Metro work.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “As traffic congestion is reported in parts of the city due to various development works, PMC recently held a meeting with multiple agencies.”

Khemnar said, “Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar instructed Metro officials to carry out repairs of potholes and resurfacing of road stretches in the city where Metro work is underway.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP